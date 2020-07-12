1/1
Lawrence Byron
{ "" }
Lawrence "Larry" Byron, 83, passed away on Tues, June 16, 2020 at his home in Chandler, AZ. He was born in Barberton, OH on June 7, 1937. He attended Kent State University on a baseball and academic scholarship and had worked in the finance industry until retiring in 2000. Larry married Jan Digman in 1959 and celebrated 61 years of marriage on May 16, 20. The couple has two children; daughter, Melissa (Nick Schoenbauer) and son, Scott; granddaughter, Sabrina (Greg Sheeler) and two great grandchildren, Leo and Eva. He is also survived by sister, Joan (Lou Perry); 13 nieces and nephews; many friends and relatives. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Leona Byron; infant brother, John and son-in-law, Kelly McMahon. Larry loved sports and was an avid golfer and downhill skier. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all. We will hold him in our hearts until we meet again. Visitation WEDNESDAY, July 15, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, where the Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial THURSDAY, July 16, 2020 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 260 Broad Street, Wadsworth. Interment at Clinton Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital, or a charity of your choice. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356





Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
