Lawrence C. Spluvak

Lawrence C. Spluvak Obituary
Lawrence C. "Larry" Spluvak passed away on April 18, 2020 at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kalman and Annabelle Spluvak; his siblings, Leo Spluvak and Annabelle Fleischer, and his wives, Nancy Krause and Sandra Spluvak. He is survived by his children, Theresa Hirsch, Patricia Richards, Jen Zeitz, Stephanie Pugh (Dan), Will Zeitz (Heidi), Jeff Zeitz (Christine), and Sam Shaw; his best friend, Jean Merchant; 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; his beloved dog, Pookie, and the Front Porch Friends that he enjoyed so much. Larry was a mechanic right to the end. He never stopped talking about cars. He was always helping someone with their repairs. Larry refinished more old cars than we can count. He loved car shows especially Riverfront and Bellacino's. He enjoyed Country Music, dancing to the oldies, and a cup of coffee in his hand at all times. Larry was well known for his sense of humor. He never ran out of funny comments. He loved to tell jokes and make people smile. In honor of Larry, please enjoy a laugh with a friend today. Due to current health situation, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. Please visit Larry's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
