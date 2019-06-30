Lawrence D Perelman



Lawrence D. Perelman, age 87, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on June 27, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to Marvin and Irene Perelman. Larry was a graduate of Buchtel High School and Ohio State University.



He worked at and managed Marvin Interior Decorators, the family business started by his father in Akron, until he retired and moved to Florida in 2006. Larry was a prince among men, devoted to his family, friends, and the Jewish community. He enjoyed watching all sports, playing trivia, kibitzing with friends, and spending time with his children and granddogs. He lived life to the fullest, a consistent example to others of what may be accomplished with strength of spirit, persistence, and determination.



Preceded in death by his father, Marvin Perelman; mother, Irene (Bear); brother, James Perelman, and ex-wife Judy (Cramer); he is survived by his children, Jimmy Perelman of Delray Beach, Florida; Jodi Perelman of Atlanta, Georgia, and sister-in-law, Bev Simon.



A celebration of Larry's life will be held Saturday, July 20, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn (3180 W. Market St.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .