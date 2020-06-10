Lawrence "Larry" D. Yarcheck, 73, of Avon, Ohio; beloved husband of Patty (nee Nowak); father of Courtney (Stephen) Gavazzi; grandfather of Connor and John; cherished brother of Debra; dear godfather of Jessica and Julia Syme; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, June 6th, 2020 after a five-year battle with Glioblastoma. Memorials may be forwarded to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. Funeral Mass Holy Trinity Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH Friday June 12 at 10 a.m. Family and Friends may call at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH Thursday, June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Calling Hours are public.440-933-3202 www.Buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.