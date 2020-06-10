Lawrence D. "Larry" Yarcheck
1947 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" D. Yarcheck, 73, of Avon, Ohio; beloved husband of Patty (nee Nowak); father of Courtney (Stephen) Gavazzi; grandfather of Connor and John; cherished brother of Debra; dear godfather of Jessica and Julia Syme; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, June 6th, 2020 after a five-year battle with Glioblastoma. Memorials may be forwarded to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. Funeral Mass Holy Trinity Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH Friday June 12 at 10 a.m. Family and Friends may call at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH Thursday, June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Calling Hours are public.440-933-3202 www.Buschcares.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Jane Hudec
June 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you today and always.
Cindie Machesky
Family
June 9, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. He was such a good man. We are here for you for whatever and whenever.
Cindie Machesky
Family
