Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Lawrence E. Hamrick Obituary
Lawrence E. Hamrick Lawrence E. Hamrick, 82, passed away September 14, 2019. Born in Webster Springs, West Virginia Lawrence had lived in Tallmadge since 1984. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired in 2000 from Terex and JRB as a machinist/foreman. Lawrence owned and trained race horses at Northfield. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doy and Jana Hamrick; brother, Doy Hamrick. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughters, Rhonda (Michael Diener) Hamrick of Hartville, Deborah Hamrick, Brenda Hamrick both of Randolph; sons, Victor (Melissa) Hamrick of Ravenna, Lawrence Hamrick, Jr. of Randolph; step daughters, Lynn (Mark) Moore and Karan (David) Fedorka; step son, Gregory (Shoney) Michael of Las Vegas; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Gary Hamrick of Indiana, Terry (Rita) Hamrick of New Philadelphia, and Mendel (Mary) Hamrick of Chicago; sister in law, Marianna Hamrick of Tallmadge. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historical Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
