Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
2180 Martin Road
Mogadore, OH
Lawrence E. Reed Obituary
Lawrence "Ed" E. Reed

Lawrence E. Reed, 83, passed away April 5, 2019. He was born April 23, 1935, in Preston County, West Virginia the son of the late Paul and Loretta Reed. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lois J. Reed; sons, Wayne (Kim) Reed and Jerry (Jennifer) Reed; as well as, seven grandchildren. A special thank you to Jennifer, Ashli, Genele, Dr. Matthew Taylor, and Dr. Michael Wells of Clear Path Hospice for their care and support.

A memorial service will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness (2180 Martin Road in Mogadore.) Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
