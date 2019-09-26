|
Lawrence "Larry" E. Stone Larry Stone, 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on September 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Akron on September 29, 1953 to Gilbert and Dolores Stone, Larry attended Stow High School. He retired from Frecka Plumbing in 2017 after 27 years. In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his son Joey Robertson; grandchildren Emily, Abigail, and Hunter Stokes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Teresa; mother Dolores Stone; his children: Lynette (Matthew) DeClue, Lisa (Steven) Swickle, Jennifer Stone, Angel (Scott) Webster, and Matthew Robertson; grandchildren Vincent, Drew, Joseph, Brianna, Piper, Hannah, Logan, Alexander, Spencer, and Harrison; brothers Gib and Duke (Jessica) Stone and sister Cindy (Rick) Shackelford, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sep. 28, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green 4178 Massillon Rd. (Entrance off Steese). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 12 p.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 1800 Steese Rd. in Green. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. (Anthony, GREEN)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019