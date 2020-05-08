Lawrence Felton Miller II went home to be with the Lord, May 3, 2020. Born June 2, 1980, to Lawrence Felton Miller I and Joyce Lorraine Miller, he was preceded in death by mother, Joyce and grandfather, Felton Miller II. He is survived by his children, Arianna Richardson, Lawrence Felton Miller III and Astyhn Joyce Miller; grandchildren, Harmony and Heavenly Richardson and Lawrence Felton Miller VI; siblings, Lance (Terah) Miller, Toshaya Walker, Tiffany Johnson, Tabrielle Samuel and Tony Johnson; significant other of seven years, Bianca Parms and daughter, Montana; best friend and cousin, Jermyrin Miller and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Mask is required. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com. 330-836-2725
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2020.