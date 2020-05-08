Lawrence Felton Miller
1980 - 2020
Lawrence Felton Miller II went home to be with the Lord, May 3, 2020. Born June 2, 1980, to Lawrence Felton Miller I and Joyce Lorraine Miller, he was preceded in death by mother, Joyce and grandfather, Felton Miller II. He is survived by his children, Arianna Richardson, Lawrence Felton Miller III and Astyhn Joyce Miller; grandchildren, Harmony and Heavenly Richardson and Lawrence Felton Miller VI; siblings, Lance (Terah) Miller, Toshaya Walker, Tiffany Johnson, Tabrielle Samuel and Tony Johnson; significant other of seven years, Bianca Parms and daughter, Montana; best friend and cousin, Jermyrin Miller and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Mask is required. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Sommerville Funeral Home
MAY
9
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
R.I.P.
Jamal
Classmate
May 9, 2020
May the peace of God come to your family. Sending our condolences.
Lisa
Family
May 9, 2020
Lawrence was definitely one of a kind. Brilliant, humorous, sweet and confident. I will cherish our childhood memories and our last conversations.
Gina Jones
Classmate
