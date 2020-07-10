1/1
Lawrence G. Brasko
1948 - 2020
Lawrence G. Brasko, age 71, passed away July 7, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1948 to the late John J. and Helen (nee: Savage) Brasko. Larry was a lifelong Barberton resident and owner of Brasko's Tavern. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jonathan; and brother, John Brasko Jr. Larry is survived by his daughters, Joanne (George) Ruiz and Alice Jane Boehn; sisters, Maryanne White, Carol Harm and Victoria (Marshall) Jennings; brothers, Michael (Kathleen) Brasko and George (Brenda) Brasko; sister-in-law, Sandee Carroll; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, July 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, with Adam Gable officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330) 745-3311.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
JUL
11
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
