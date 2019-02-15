Home

Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Cross Community Church
525 N. Abbe Rd
Elyria, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Cross Community Church
525 N. Abbe Rd
Elyria, OH
View Map
Lawrence

"Larry" G.

Bright Jr.

In the early hours of February 12, 2019 Lawrence "Larry" G. Bright Jr., 69, of Elyria, Ohio, began his heavenly journey with our Lord God.

Larry's earthly journey began February 4, 1950 in Akron, Ohio as the eldest son of Geneva (Kniceley) and Lawrence G. Bright Sr. Larry resided in Akron, and Cuyahoga Falls prior to moving to Elyria.

Left behind to mourn the loss of this wonderful, loving man are his wife, Marcia (Elek): daughters, Melinda (Daniel) Silver, Marci (Terry) Burger, Hannah (Brantley) Johnson, Jenn (Keith) Migra; sons, Jeremy (LeeAnne) and Joel Bright; and his 14 grandchildren; brother, Jim (Kathie) Bright; and nephews, Ken and Tim (Jamie) Bright. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Geneva (Kniceley) and Lawrence G. Bright Sr.

Larry's world revolved around his family, our Lord, friends and music. Larry was a lifetime member of The Sons of Amvets Post 32 Elyria, Ohio. Larry held the office of Sons of Amvets First Vice-Commander from June 2017 until February 12, 2019. Family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of services at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Cross Community Church, 525 N. Abbe Rd., Elyria, Ohio 44035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to VeloSano Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research, https://give.ccf.org/give/ 187824-?_ga=2.13 7819316.503059473.1550.116313 -310352864.15 45339805#!/donation/ checkout or the . Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
