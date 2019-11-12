Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Lawrence Harvey Obituary
Lawrence Harvey, 64, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio. He was a Navy Veteran. Lawrence was preceded in death by parents, Willie Lee and Margret Harvey; grandmother, Genise Louise Williams; and daughter, Telisa Harvey. He is survived by wife, Patricia Harvey; sons, Quincy Harvey, Lawrence Christopher Munford, and Terrence Elton; daughters, Nakia Elton, Patricia and Trella Harvey and Lawresha Powers; brothers, John Thomas, Raymond and Leonard Harvey; sisters, Barbara Jones, Sybil Finney, Sandra McCloude, Darlene Harvey, Loretta Dickerson, Wanda Lawson, and Celeste Lawson; and mother-in-law, Trella Chambers; 28 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; special friend, Chrystal Billups; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Home going Celebration will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 3:00 PM where family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until time of service.Pastor Derwood Lockett, Eulogizing. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1762 Wakefield Dr. Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
