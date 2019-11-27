Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Herman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Herman Obituary
Lawrence T. Herman of Stow, OH, died of natural causes on 11/22/2019. Born a paraplegic with spina bifida on 2/3/1945, doctors expected him to live no more than several months. But Larry was a fighter. He did not use his crutches as a victim, but to fight for his independence. He led a full life, challenged, but never defeated by his paralysis. Larry's successes were manifold. He was a pioneer of mainstreaming. At the age of six, he joined his brothers and sisters at Holy Family School. He graduated from Hoban High School and then Akron University with a BFA and later pursued studies in medical records. He worked as a legal researcher, medical records professional, classical music announcer and enjoyed a wide berth of hobbies including serious research into family genealogy. Larry lived in his own home, drove his own car, navigated most of his life on crutches and braces and only in later years in a wheelchair, all on full throttle. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Claude; mother, Jean; aunt Tillie, brother, Dick; Sister Mary; step-mother, Mary, and step-sister Dorothy Reynolds. He is survived by his siblings, Tom (Jeanne Pepper) of Flint, MI, Terry (Peter Sissons) of Royston, England, Jack (Mimi) of Stow, OH, Bernadette of Deerfield, IL, Bob (Cathy Lee) of Detroit, MI, Catherine Fredericks of Peckville, PA, Dorothy of Stonington, CT; step sisters, Mary Jean Hinkle of Macedonia, OH, Marjorie Burkley of Dublin, OH, Ellen (Jack Shacklett) of Columbus, NC. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In Larry's memory, let's also take a courageous whack at life. Please visit Larry's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
Download Now