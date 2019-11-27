|
Lawrence T. Herman of Stow, OH, died of natural causes on 11/22/2019. Born a paraplegic with spina bifida on 2/3/1945, doctors expected him to live no more than several months. But Larry was a fighter. He did not use his crutches as a victim, but to fight for his independence. He led a full life, challenged, but never defeated by his paralysis. Larry's successes were manifold. He was a pioneer of mainstreaming. At the age of six, he joined his brothers and sisters at Holy Family School. He graduated from Hoban High School and then Akron University with a BFA and later pursued studies in medical records. He worked as a legal researcher, medical records professional, classical music announcer and enjoyed a wide berth of hobbies including serious research into family genealogy. Larry lived in his own home, drove his own car, navigated most of his life on crutches and braces and only in later years in a wheelchair, all on full throttle. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Claude; mother, Jean; aunt Tillie, brother, Dick; Sister Mary; step-mother, Mary, and step-sister Dorothy Reynolds. He is survived by his siblings, Tom (Jeanne Pepper) of Flint, MI, Terry (Peter Sissons) of Royston, England, Jack (Mimi) of Stow, OH, Bernadette of Deerfield, IL, Bob (Cathy Lee) of Detroit, MI, Catherine Fredericks of Peckville, PA, Dorothy of Stonington, CT; step sisters, Mary Jean Hinkle of Macedonia, OH, Marjorie Burkley of Dublin, OH, Ellen (Jack Shacklett) of Columbus, NC. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In Larry's memory, let's also take a courageous whack at life. Please visit Larry's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019