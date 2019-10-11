|
Lawrence Holt "Larry", age 68, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1951, in Akron, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan William Holt Sr. and brother, Dan Holt Jr. He is survived by his beloved mother, Maggie Holt; sisters, Peggy Holt of Chattanooga, Barbara (Henry) Lee, Carol Holt of Houston, Paulette Richardson, Sharon (Jeffrey) Collins and Phyliss Holt; brother, Terence (Marvis) Holt; eight nieces and nephews, nine great-nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton Street, Akron, OH 44307. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Pastor James Pope, eulogizing. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on October 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 692 Mull Ave. Apt 1D, Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2019