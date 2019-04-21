Lawrence



Joseph



Gallagher



Lawrence Joseph Gallagher, 80, a Barberton High School class of 1957, died on April 14, 2019 in New Hanover Regional Hospital. of complications from a fall.



For the past 30 years, Larry lived at Kure Beach. He was born in 1939 to Eva and Tony Gallagher in Barberton. Larry spent his life as a tool and die designer. He worked for Lockeed Martin, McDonald Douglas, and Sikorsky. He ended his career as a consultant, working for various companies throughout the United States on an as-needed basis. In 1991, he retired to Kure Beach to live at the edge of the great Atlantic.



Larry leaves three sons and four grandchildren to mourn his passing: Mark (Roxanne) Gallagher of Raleigh, N.C., Larry Gallagher of Tucker, Ga. and Cary Lavoe (Rebecca) Gallagher of Decatur, Ga. Adoring grandchildren are Jordan, Hailey, Jillian and Mark Joseph Gallagher.



Larry will be remembered as a loving and generous brother and uncle and an amazing father to his three sons. He shared the beach house Kure Beach with his siblings and their families, Anthony (Janice) Gallagher, Terrance (Joyce) Gallagher, Marianne (Cliff) Sickler, and Eugene (Patricia) Gallagher. He offered the beach house to nieces and nephews. They celebrated graduations, birthdays and weddings at the ocean. Nieces and nephews whom Larry showered with love and kindness include: Barbara and Tom Petsch, Todd Gallagher and Tammie Maeder, Tim and Kate Gallagher, Brenda Gallagher and Jeff Osgood, Brian and Julie Gallagher, Jason and Kim Sickler, Emily and Luke Combs, Elizabeth and Sean Gordy, Mike Gallagher, Curtis and Anna Gallagher, Raymond Gallagher, and Luke and Stephanie Gallagher.



Larry Gallagher led his life the way he wanted to. He lived in Kure Beach as a friend and good neighbor. Because of him, many people came to the ocean to witness its majesty. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary