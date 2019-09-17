|
Lawrence S. Kovacs HARTVILLE -- Larry was "One in a Million" and left us way too soon at the age of 79 on September 13, 2019. Most everyone who met Larry respected him and loved him, young and old alike. He had a way of making you feel important. His never ending stories of his spirited past were captivating and memorable. Larry was a proud Marine who loved his country and served from 1957 to 1963. He was an active member of the Marine Corps League, McKinley Detachment in Canton. Larry enjoyed collecting Toys for Tots and playing Santa for the "Coats for Kids" for the Firemen of Akron. He retired from BWXT in Barberton after 38 years of service and as a Groundskeeper at Silver Lake Country Club for 14 years. There are so many things we will miss about Larry His passion for hunting, fishing, boating, and the outdoors was indescribable. He also loved playing cards with anyone who was up for the challenge and his talent of cooking (especially Ribs) was enjoyed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann; brother, David Kovacs; in-laws, Jim and Fran Wigh; nephew, Joseph P. Kovacs; and niece, Shelley McGraw. Larry was a loving husband and will be deeply missed by his wife of 34 years, Marilyn. He was a wonderful Father to his children, Stephen (Robin) Kovacs; Patty (Darren) Anderson; Kristin (Nick) Schaffner and Michael Weatherholt. Larry was so proud of his grandsons, Joe, Nick and Jayme Kovacs and he adored his little princesses, Gracie and Avery Schaffner and they called him "PA". He is also survived by his brother, best friend and Budsy, Joe (Shirley) Kovacs of Mesa, AZ; and sisters Mary Ann Forshey and Annitta Sturm. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Fran (Ron) Mollric and Carol Roberts; Special Friends Greg (Joan) Coleman, Scot (Ann) Oldaker, George (Cathy) Antal - Hunting and Fishing Buddies: Matt, Ron, Bob, Jeff, Mike, and Tony. He was also known as "My Guy", "Uncle Bucket" or "Uncle Larry" to many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and other relatives. Special Thanks to his Caregivers and neighbor Chris Rukavina for all his help. A Celebration of Larry's life will be held after the services on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson, celebrant. Interment with Final Military Salute at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton with Marine Red Coat Ceremony at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to dedicate a bench at the O.V.M.P. in his memory in C/O the New Horizon Federal Credit Union, 180 Second St. SW, Barberton, OH 44203 to the "Larry Kovacs Memorial Fund". To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700) SEMPER FI LARRY!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019