10/30/1949 Our Beloved Larry has gone ahead, as was his nature with all things. He leaves a community of family and friends. He inspired them to live life brightly, embrace joy, have amazing adventures, dance when you can and share a smile with all. The last three months have been a celebration with Larry. We want to thank everyone for their generosity and kindness, big or small. We would like to express our gratitude towards his special nighttime caregiver. A big "Spidey Thanks" to all of the Superheroes for visiting Larry and making him a Super Hero. We are forever grateful for Larry's FaceTime visits with Spider-Man and being his "Best Friend". To the "Boys" at Monroe Falls Fire Department and all involved, thank you for the ride of his life. His smile said it all. We thank the nurses and staff at Harbor Light Hospice for the care and comfort given to Larry and our family. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.superhereostokidsinohio.org
or local animal rescue group of choice. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date.