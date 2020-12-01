1/1
Lawrence Lee Smith
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
10/30/1949 Our Beloved Larry has gone ahead, as was his nature with all things. He leaves a community of family and friends. He inspired them to live life brightly, embrace joy, have amazing adventures, dance when you can and share a smile with all. The last three months have been a celebration with Larry. We want to thank everyone for their generosity and kindness, big or small. We would like to express our gratitude towards his special nighttime caregiver. A big "Spidey Thanks" to all of the Superheroes for visiting Larry and making him a Super Hero. We are forever grateful for Larry's FaceTime visits with Spider-Man and being his "Best Friend". To the "Boys" at Monroe Falls Fire Department and all involved, thank you for the ride of his life. His smile said it all. We thank the nurses and staff at Harbor Light Hospice for the care and comfort given to Larry and our family. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.superhereostokidsinohio.org or local animal rescue group of choice. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved