Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Lawrence Lott Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Lott, 89, of Northfield Center passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born November 14, 1930 in Strausburg, Ohio to the late Raleigh and Frieda Lott, and graduated from Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio. Larry served in the army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Grocery Industry after 40 years. He loved working in his yard, listening to polkas, playing cards, theatre, going to the beach and sports. He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns. Larry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary (nee Allrutz); son, Gary (Kelly) of Fort Worth, TX; daughter, Sherri Seither of Macedonia; sister, Darlene Hadley (Paul); sisters-in-law, Frances Bauer and Peggy Lott. He was preceded in death by sister, Marilyn; brother, Lloyd; sister-in-law, Caroline Allrutz and brother-in-law Joseph Bauer. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made in Larry's name to Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9201 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 or Kindred Hospice, 4401 Rockside Rd. #214, Independence, OH 44131. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD. (OH. RTE. 82) SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION THURSDAY, 3-7 P,M. Funeral service Friday, 10:30 A.M. followed by a luncheon, both at the funeral home. Pastor Randy O'Donnell to officiate. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park. www.ferfolifuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
