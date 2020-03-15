Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141

Lawrence Michael Hamric

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Michael Hamric Obituary
Lawrence Michael Hamric, 70, died February 24, 2020. Born October 8, 1949 in Gassaway, WV to Jesse and Violet Carr Hamric, he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. A machine operator, he retired from King Machine. Mike enjoyed his cars, motorcycles and pets. In his retirement, Mike found joy as a grandfather spoiling his grand-kids relentlessly. Also, he was a friend to countless people. Of those he befriended, he forgot none. Preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl in 2015; he is survived by his sons, Anthony (Beth) Hamric of Akron and Michael (Tammy) Hamric of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Chayton, Daxem, Maddy and Jacob; brother, Marshall (Annette) Hamric of Cuyahoga Falls and sister, Mary (Bill) Chafin of Virginia. Private family services will be held with inurnment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -