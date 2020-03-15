|
Lawrence Michael Hamric, 70, died February 24, 2020. Born October 8, 1949 in Gassaway, WV to Jesse and Violet Carr Hamric, he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. A machine operator, he retired from King Machine. Mike enjoyed his cars, motorcycles and pets. In his retirement, Mike found joy as a grandfather spoiling his grand-kids relentlessly. Also, he was a friend to countless people. Of those he befriended, he forgot none. Preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl in 2015; he is survived by his sons, Anthony (Beth) Hamric of Akron and Michael (Tammy) Hamric of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Chayton, Daxem, Maddy and Jacob; brother, Marshall (Annette) Hamric of Cuyahoga Falls and sister, Mary (Bill) Chafin of Virginia. Private family services will be held with inurnment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020