Lawrence "Larry" Cifoni, 77, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away December 27th. Larry was born May 2, 1942 to Lawrence and Elizabeth (Massetti) in Wilmington, Delaware. After graduating from Salesianum High School, he went on to study business at the University of Delaware. The first in his family to earn a degree, he relocated to Akron, Ohio where he had a successful career at BF Goodrich in sales and marketing. Larry built his life and family in Canal Fulton, bringing immeasurable love and laughter with him. Whether playing or coaching sports, beaming with pride in his Ohio University gear as he visited his children on campus or perfecting a dandelion-free yard for his extended Boatman Dr. family, Larry made everyday activities memorable and special. With the addition of his grandchildren, that love grew and "Poppy" reveled in getting to relive many special moments with the next generation of a family he was so proud of. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard; and his infant twins, Nicholas and Joan. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheila; his three children, Marybeth (Dan), Lauren (Mike), David (Mark); and his four grandchildren, Sydney, Marina, Sophia and Noah, all of whom will miss him dearly. A Memorial Mass will be held WEDNESDAY, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at SS Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 N. High St., Canal Fulton with Fr. Kevin McCaffrey, celebrant and where friends may call Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local humane society, as a way of remembering Larry's love of animals. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020