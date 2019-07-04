Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Lawrence P. "Larry" Shobe


1955 - 2019
Lawrence P. "Larry" Shobe Obituary
Lawrence P. "Larry" Shobe

Lawrence "Larry" P. Shobe, 63, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

His funeral service will be held Friday, July 5th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Chester Hitchcock officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Larry's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barberton Seventh-Day Adventist Community Center, 223 Second St., N.W., Barberton, Ohio 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 4, 2019
