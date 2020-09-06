1/1
Lawrence Petit
Lawrence "Larry" J. Petit, 85, a life-long resident of Mogadore, Ohio, left this earth to join the love of his life, Karol Ann Petit, on Saturday, August 29th. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karol; father, Lawrence and his mother Sally; and many dear friends. He is survived by his five children and their spouses: Sally, Larry (Theresa), Chad (Dana), Leslie (Fallon Vinson) and Eric (Toni); his brother, Ralph; and many in-laws, grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Larry was an avid Mogadore Wildcat fan, a member of the NHRA, and NAHB. He worked hard and loved traveling, fishing, playing the lottery, and sharing stories of his racing days and many cars. As he wished, there will be no service. If you would like to honor his colorful life, forgive often, love unconditionally, and find peace in your heart. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
