Lawrence R. Porreca passed away on October 10, 2019 after a recent discovery of a terminal illness. Lawrence was born in Brownsville, Pa. and raised in Millsboro, Pa. He graduated in 1959 from Bethlehem Center High School where he played the Clarinet in the band. Lawrence moved to Cleveland Ohio shortly after his high school graduation and worked for Jimmy Baird seal coating asphalt driveways. Early in the 60's Lawrence also was an RTA bus driver in the winter months. Lawrence was drafted in the Army in 1966-1968 and was stationed in Korea. He was a retired steam and boiler engineer from LTV Steel where he worked there for 32 years. His family knows Lawrence as Rich Porreca and friends know him as Larry or Lucky Larry. Lawrence was a lifetime member of the Amvets in Richfield where he played Corn hole and won quite often. Lawrence will be remembered for his hard work, loyalty, and desire to fix things. Preceded in death are his mother, Hazel (Harshman) Porreca; father, Lawrence Porreca; aunts, Lena Lamatrice, Philomena Shanter; cousins, Josephine Mathews, Kate Shanter, George Shanter, Andrew (Tommy) Mathews. Survivors are his daughter, Tina J. Porreca; ex-wife, Angela Porreca (married 41 years); cousins, Barry Mathews, Mary Shanter, Raymond Lamitrice, Al Lamatrice, David Lamatrice, Floyd (AKA Frank) Lamatrice, Tom Lamatrice, Linda Krejci, Randi Winkleman, and friends. Calling hours 4-8 p.m. Monday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, followed by lite refreshments. Interment 2 p.m. Tuesday at Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019