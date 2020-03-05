|
Lawrence S. Brandel, age 77, passed away February 27, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to the late George A. and Elizabeth Pearson Brandel. Larry resided in Sharon Center almost his entire life where he lived on the family farm and felt most at home. He loved his farm and his animals. Larry was a graduate of Highland High School, Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX, and the University of Akron School of Law. He was a teacher for several years at Black River High School, and went on to practice law in Medina for about 40 years until his retirement. His clients were incredibly important to him, and he valued his relationships with them dearly. One of Larry's most important roles in life was being a father. His memories with his children were some of the happiest times of his life. Larry is survived by his children, Gregory, Lawrence C., and Susanna Airulla (Alex); brother, George (Marge); and many cousins and friends. A private Memorial Service will be held by the family. Donations may be made in Larry's name to a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020