Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
1263 Shannon Ave
Norton, OH
View Map
Lawrence S. Kovacs


1940 - 2019
Lawrence S. Kovacs Obituary
Lawrence S. Kovacs HARTVILLE -- Larry was "One in a Million" and left us way too soon at the age of 79 on September 13, 2019. A Celebration of Larry's life will be held after the services on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson, celebrant. Interment with Final Military Salute at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton with Marine Red Coat Ceremony at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to dedicate a bench at the O.V.M.P. in his memory in C/O the New Horizon Federal Credit Union, 180 Second St. SW, Barberton, OH 44203 to the "Larry Kovacs Memorial Fund". To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700) SEMPER FI LARRY!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
