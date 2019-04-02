Lawrence



Walton



Lawrence Dean Walton, 53, went home to be with the Lord on his birthday, March 27, 2019. Larry was born on March 27, 1966, in Italy to William and Wanda Walton.



He graduated from Walsh University and served honorably in the United States Air Force for eight years. Larry attended Goss Memorial Church in Kenmore and Peace United Methodist Church in Columbus. He was a big New England Patriots Fan, who loved his country, job, traveling and his children.



Larry was preceded in death by his father, William Walton; uncle, Bud Wagenknecht Jr., and grandparents, Carl and Leah Wagenknecht Sr.



He is survived by his children, Julia, Bailey and Riley Walton; mother, Wanda Walton; brother, Steven (Tammy) Walton; and aunt, Lillian (David) Snyder.



The family will receive guests at Goss Memorial Church, 2247 11th St. SW, Akron, Ohio on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., where a remembrance service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastors Kevin Burkholder and Bill Lyle officiating. A committal service with military honors will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Larry's family. Condolences and memories can be shared with Larry's family at the funeral home website.



(330) 825-3633



