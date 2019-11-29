Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Laymond Jackson Obituary
Laymond Jackson, 65, beloved son, best friend and loving father, gained his heavenly wings November 24, 2019. He attended South High School, was an avid sports lover and a Diehard Browns fan. He was a sharp dresser, never met a hat he didn't love and was care free and kind hearted. He retired from Meyer Tire Co. Preceded in death by father, Adell Jackson and his brother, Matthew Jackson, he leaves to cherish his memory, children, Dionna Ragland, Jeffrey Gwen, Latriesha Kidd, Joyce Richardson (Lance) and LaDaren Gilkey; his loving mother, Lurlean Jackson; brothers, David Jackson (Joyce Jackson) and Donald Jackson; sisters, Adrian Jackson, Priscilla Jackson, Melissa Jackson and Wilena Jefferson: 16 grandchildren, five great grandchildren; cousin, Williemae Lewis and the Lewis family; Special friend, Stephanie Sullivan and a host of other family and friends. Homegoing service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, 12:00 P.M., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, with Pastor Raynell Lawson eulogizing. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
