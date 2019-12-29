|
|
Lazar Katanic, 39, passed away unexpectedly in Laguna Hills, CA on December 21, 2019. He was born February 18, 1980 to Slobodan and Mirjana Katanic. He was previously a resident of Norton, Ohio before moving to southern California. He was a member of Compass Bible Church in Laguna Hills and worked for United Airlines. Laza loved with his whole heart and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and his friends. Laza was preceded by his first wife, Elena Katanic. Laza is survived by his wife of 2 years, Bernadette; sons, Luka and Logan (son of Sasha Terzich); loving parents, Slobodan and Mirjana Katanic; brother, Vlada (Amy) Katanic; sisters, Tereza (Levi) Welling, Emi (Brian) Rowe, Marianne (Scott) Barta; nieces and nephews, Ana, Evelyn, Luke, Chase, Mira, and Faith; and mothers-in-law, Ahn Tran and Domnica Miksa. A gathering of family and friends will be held in Ohio at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on January 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Laza will be buried with Elena, in a private service. A memorial service will be held in California at Compass Bible Church on January 12, 2020 beginning at 5 PM. Condolences and memories can be shared with Laza's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019