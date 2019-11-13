|
Lazzaro "Linzy" Frisone, 88, passed away peacefully and entered into the arms of our loving Lord surrounded by family on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Linzy was born August 23, 1931 to Donato and Antonetta (Cicorelli) Frisone in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was an agent for Prudential Insurance for 23 years and retired in 1996. He was a devout Catholic who loved Jesus and was a faithful member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where Linzy and Mary were devoted to daily prayer at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel. He was also a member of MSC Italian American Club. Linzy will continue to be an inspiration to his family and friends with his gentle and genuine soul as well as his lifelong passion for flying that he instilled within others in the family. He spent his retirement years with his devoted wife traveling, mentoring others, enjoying family and friends, and loving every moment with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Overnights at Nana and Papa's will always be remembered and cherished. Linzy is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary (Fanizzi); children, Toni (Mike) Padrutt, Maria (George) Ortopan, Denise (Daniel) Myatt and Dan (Camille) Frisone; brother, Anthony Frisone; grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Padrutt, Katie (Eddie) Price, Ian (Jenn) Padrutt; Desiree Hoffman and Danny Hoffman; Triston (Justin) Smead, Josiah Myatt, Gabrielle (Josh) Delesk; and Kaila Frisone, Lazzaro (Carly) Frisone, Connor Frisone and Hannah Frisone; great grandchildren, Riley, Colton, and Hunter Padrutt, Abbey and Eric Price, Jonathan Padrutt; and Noah and Liam Smead. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Maria and Frank Frisone. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown OH (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads in Green, entrance off Steese Rd.). A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019