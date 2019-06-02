Home

Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Lea Rae Knowles

Lea Rae Knowles Obituary
Lea Rae Knowles

Lea Rae Knowles, 31, of Coventry passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep due to an ongoing health issue. She was a devoted Mommy and did so with much love. Her devotion to family was remarkable. She volunteered wholeheartedly with the Chapparells and Nolley PTA. She will be loved and missed by many.

Lea was preceded by her father, Lee Knowles and grandfathers, Don Knowles and Frank Stefan Sr. She is survived by her fiance, Greg Peterson; daughter, Alison Jo Peterson; mother, Sherry (Stephan) Johnson; brother, Jody Knowles; sisters, Shannon (Matt) Snider and Randi Johnson (Jake); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Tuesday at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Jacob Young. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
