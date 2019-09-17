|
Leah Grace Corpora At the tender age of 22, Leah joined her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2019. Born in Sagamore Hills, Ohio, Leah was living her dream in Brooklyn, New York, before a tragic fall that caused her death. A 2015 graduate of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Leah graduated from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. with a Bachelor of Science, Information Technology, Web and Mobile Programming in May 2019. In June, she officially began her digital marketing career at the corporate headquarters of Avon in Manhattan. She was loving life in New York City; her passions included photography, reading, cooking, music and computer games. Above all, Leah loved the Lord with all her heart. Leah was the beloved daughter of Don and Corine Corpora and sister of Aaron; niece of Yvonne Sampson, Lori (nee Corpora) and Mark Manthey and Tom and Nalini Corpora; cousin of Ryan, Kurt, Cerina and Nicholas, second cousin of Matthew, Christian and Miranda; great niece of Lee and Mary Jean Corpora and Len and Patricia Corpora. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Lia Reebel and Larry and Mary Ann Corpora. She also leaves behind many amazing friends and "sisters." She was adored by her family, friends, church families, roommates and colleagues. With her passing, Leah blessed several individuals with the gift of life by her organ donations. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, from 3 - 7 PM at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron, OH 44333. Additional visitation and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, beginning at 1 PM (service at 2 PM) at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro Street, Hudson, OH 44236. A scholarship will be established in Leah's name at her elementary school, Valley Christian Academy. As a tribute to her Christian education, her church homes and her love for and friends in New York City, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, charitable donations are sent to any of the following institutions: Valley Christian Academy, 1037 East Blvd, Aurora, OH 44202, Mosaic Church, 2323 Memorial Ave., Suite 19, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
