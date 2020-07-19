1/1
Leah M. Gabel
"In addition to my dear husband, Mike; Mike's son, Scott; my niece, Shannon and family (Joel, Riley, and Jack); my brother, Robert and several friends were extremely important to me and an integral part of my life. For those of you who remain, I have a few thoughts that I would like to share. Take the time to hand write a letter to someone, in cursive. A handwritten letter is much more meaningful and thoughtful than a phone call, email, or text. Listen to your favorite songs again and re-watch your favorite movies, as many times as you wish. Visit your favorite beach again; That is exactly where I will be." Leah died peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2020 after a long illness. Leah was born on January 8, 1950 to Robert and Margaret (Greaver-Tressel) Warman in Akron, Ohio. Leah grew up in Tallmadge, Ohio, started her career as a real-estate agent, then had a thirty-year career at The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. where she made friends that she remembered long after her retirement. Her favorite jobs were Sales Product Manager and Mass Merchandisers Supply Chain Manager. When she retired from Goodyear, she restarted in a profession she loved - selling real estate. She was passionate about kids and animals; her favorite time of the week was volunteering for the Akron Reads program helping disadvantaged children. She would come home those evenings with a special gleam in her eye and a smile that went from ear to ear. Her favorite saying was "A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the sort of car I drove...but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child." She is survived by her husband, Mike Gabel; niece, Shannon (Joel, Riley, and Jack); brother, Robert Warman (California); nephew, Robert Warman and his son, Ashton. A celebration of Leah's life will be held at an appropriate future date. Her ashes will be buried at sea near Sunset Beach, NC (where Mike and Leah spent a lot of beautiful time together and she felt most at peace). In lieu of flowers, her favorite charities were the Humane Society, Battered Women's Shelter, Haven of Rest and Akron Food Bank. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
