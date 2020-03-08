Home

Leanora Evancho

Leanora "Baba" Evancho, 98, of Barberton, Ohio fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, attended St. Elia Orthodox Church with her sister and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She also worked for 40 years as a bookkeeper for the S.S. Kresge Company. She is survived by her sons, Philip Evancho (Gale) of New Bern, North Carolina and Mark Evancho (Carol) of Middlebury, Vermont; grandchildren, Nick Evancho (Melissa), Anya Freude (Lt. Col. Anthony), Alicia James (Tyler) and David Evancho (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Makenna, Anthony, Luke, Leo and Eve Marie; step-daughters, Allison Bunting (Ben) and their child, Asher and Dana Plummer (Will). Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, Ohio 44260 where Leanora will lie in state one hour prior to service. Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where a Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, St. Elia Orthodox Church or Holy Trinity Orthodox Preschool in Warren, Ohio. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
