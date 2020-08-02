Lee Andrew Shephard (Tom), 78, passed away peacefully to go home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Lee was born May 15, 1942 in Eufaula, Alabama to Susie Taylor Shephard and Sterling Shephard Sr. They moved to Akron when he was a child in 1944. He graduated from South High School where he met and married Flora Allen, they were high school sweethearts. They were married for 45 years. Lee accepted Christ as his Savoir at a young age. He worked for Morse Controls in Hudson as a drill presser and assembler, retiring after 35 years of service. He loved to travel, he and his wife would sometimes take both mothers along. On Fridays, they would go out to eat and take both mothers and his Godmother with them. They went to every restaurant in Akron and outlying areas. Lee was a giving person who helped anyone. If you needed help of any kind, he would always be there to give you a helping hand. He loved to go out to breakfast and lunch with his nephew, Fred, who was like a son to him. Fred also took him to doctor appointments, etc. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Flora; his mother and father; brother, Freddie; his sisters, Ethel Shephard and Betty McNab. He leaves to cherish his memory brother, Dea Sterling (Sondra) Shephard Jr.; sister, Roberta (Dea. Robert) Shoates; mother-in-law, Rose Brown; brothers-in-law, Perry Allen, Rev. George McNab; sisters-in-law, Earnestine Shephard and Mary Lewis. He also leaves two Goddaughters, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and dear friends, Bertha and Elizah Vickers. Friends will be received at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 West Market St., Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the funeral service, officiated by Rev. Dr. Rodney McNab, commencing at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Glendale Cemetery in Akron. It is required that everyone attending the calling hours wear a mask and practice social distancing. The number of individuals permitted in the funeral home at any one time will be limited. The family certainly understands if you do not feel comfortable with attending. Please do not attend the calling hours if you are feeling ill. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding. Condolences may be sent to 769 Nome Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.