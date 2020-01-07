|
) Lee Anne Grimes, age 68, of Akron, Ohio, died on January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born in Akron on September 24, 1951, the daughter of Patricia "Pat" (nee McLain) Sells, with whom she lived, and the late Arnold Sells. Lee Anne graduated from KSU as a Valedictorian of her class and obtained a BS in Nursing. She was a very talented artist, she loved painting and singing. Lee Anne worked in various nursing homes and the Cleveland Clinic as an RN. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her Chihuahua, Sammy. She was a Christian and loved the Lord. In addition to her mother; survivors include her daughter, Hannah E. Grebelsky; her three grandchildren, Adelynn, Arwyn and Mark Pitts. Her siblings also survives, Linda (Phil) Bunch and David (Cynthia) Sells. Other than her father; Lee Anne was preceded in death by her son, Mark A. Grebelsky; and one sister, Molly Saal. Private services will be held and all services have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020