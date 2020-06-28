Lee Calvert Belleman, 92, went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. Son of Ammon and Verna (Strohecker) Belleman of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Lee graduated from Lebanon High School, Pennsylvania; Mars Hill Jr. College, North Carolina; Northwestern Schools, Minnesota; Dallas Theological Seminary, Texas. Served in the US Army in Korea from '45-'47. Ministered as Christian Ed Director at Calvary Bible Church, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Youth Director at First Baptist Church, Woodbury, New Jersey, Christian Ed Director and later Pastor of Goss Memorial Church, Akron, Ohio for 29 years. After retirement, he continued to minister at Broadway Chapel, Kimmel, Indiana; Eisenbrauns Publishing, Warsaw, Indiana; and Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Lee was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Kreitz); and his dear friend, Martha Potter. He is survived by son, Benson (Amy) of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Rebecca (Craig) Tenaglia of Danville, Indiana; grandchildren, Andrew (Tiffany), Chelsea (Brian) Luebke, Alexander, Abigail, Hannah (Ray) Williams, Cody, Joseph; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Eli, Jaxon, Nicholas, Troyer, Emma, Gabriel, Ezekiel, Remiel, and Josiah. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m., (friends are requested to practice safe protocols for Covid19, including wearing a mask). Interment at Grand View Memorial Park in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Goss Memorial Church, 2247 11th St SW, Akron, OH 44314. Condolences and memories may be shared with Lee's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes