Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lee Foss, age 87, of Green, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on December 21, 1932. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; sister, Shirley, and his parents. Left to cherish Lee's legacy are his wife, Arlene; children, Jim, DonnaJean (Dave), Dan (JimmyLee), Joy (Mark); step-children, Gerry Lynn (Bob), David, Danny (Marge), Craig (Jen); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Lee was a very proud Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing practical jokes in his free time. Lee loved spending time with the most important thing in his life...his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. Well deserved military honors will take place following the visitation at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a message for Lee's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
