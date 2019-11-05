|
|
Lee transitioned on November 3, 2019. He was 81, finally succumbing to Alzheimer's. Born June 12, 1938 in Hollsopple, Pennsylvania, the family eventually moved to Ohio, where Lee graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. He attended The University of Akron through an electrical apprenticeship with BFGoodrich. Lee was a union steward at the Chemical Plant, retiring early in 1987. In the 1960s, along with his father-in-law, he was a member of the Summit County Mounted Patrol and was a Summit County Sheriff Special Deputy, protecting the citizens of Bath Township before the Bath Police Department was established. Lee enjoyed wood working and the Friday Night Couples Golf League. A 32nd Degree Mason and a confirmed Catholic at St. Hilary, Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Jane, and sister, Jane "Sis". He leaves his wife of 59 years, Pat; daughter, Bambi (Lynn) Miller; granddaughter, Laura (Miller); great grandchildren, Clever and Peyton; along with his sister-in-law, Sandi (Mickey) Dunn; niece, Jennifer (Robert) Catalano; great nephew. Louie, and great niece, Molly. Calling hours will be Wednesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home at 39 S. Miller Road from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Hilary's Homeless Prevention Ministry to help others in need.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019