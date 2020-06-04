Lee H. Zimmerman
Lee H. Zimmerman, age 70, of Lake Township, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born October 30, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio to Kenneth and Dortha (Bamfield) Zimmerman. Lee graduated from Lake High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University. Lee was the Vice President of Sales & Marketing and a Principal Partner of the Horton Manufacturing Company which produced crossbows and related archery equipment. He was a past Director of the North American Crossbow Federation and served on several committees with the Archery Trade Association. Lee began his career after college as a sales representative in the Rubber Industry, then worked with his father to develop the Panther Estates community in Plain Township, building many of its homes. His love for the outdoors was a life-long passion and he took great joy in introducing new participants, both young and old, to hunting and fishing so they too could create memories with their family and friends and understand the need to preserve our natural treasures for future generations. He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Toth); sons, Matthew (Sarah) Zimmerman, Mark (Bryttanie) Zimmerman; sister, Kaye Jackson and nephew Chad (Stacy) Jackson of Mansfield, OH; and grandchildren, Emma, Elise and Andrew Zimmerman. Calling hours will be Saturday, June 6 from 3 to 6:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Private graveside services will be Monday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ragersville, OH Cemetery with Deacon Christopher Germak officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, Step Outside Grant Program, 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229-6693 or (614) 265-6565. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Arnold-Hartville 330-877-9364



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ragersville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
2 entries
June 3, 2020
Cathy, my thoughts are with you and your family. What a great man. Lee helped me to grow into the business man I am today.
Thank you!
Jim Boszor Jr
Jim Boszor Jr
Friend
