Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Kipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Manos Kipper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Manos Kipper Obituary
Lee Manos Kipper Lee Manos Kipper, 92, passed on Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a long illness. Lee was loved dearly by her husband of forty-two years, Kimon Kipper, who preceded her in death. Lee was a wonderful and loving Nouna or godmother of Nicholas Nicolacakis, Dena Boutsikakis (Detakoris), and George Poulos. She is survived by her brother, Michael, and step-grandchildren, Christina and Andrew. Her brother, Paul Manos and stepdaughters, Katherine Kipper and Marsha Poulos, also preceded in her in death. All of her life Lee was proud of her Cretan heritage and a member of the Pan Cretan Association in Akron, Ohio where she served as Treasurer. She was also a lifetime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Parish Council serving many years as church Treasurer. Lee was a long-time employee and retired from Klaben Enterprises, Accounts Department. Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Friends may call at the church 1 hour before the service. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now