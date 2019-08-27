|
Lee Manos Kipper Lee Manos Kipper, 92, passed on Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a long illness. Lee was loved dearly by her husband of forty-two years, Kimon Kipper, who preceded her in death. Lee was a wonderful and loving Nouna or godmother of Nicholas Nicolacakis, Dena Boutsikakis (Detakoris), and George Poulos. She is survived by her brother, Michael, and step-grandchildren, Christina and Andrew. Her brother, Paul Manos and stepdaughters, Katherine Kipper and Marsha Poulos, also preceded in her in death. All of her life Lee was proud of her Cretan heritage and a member of the Pan Cretan Association in Akron, Ohio where she served as Treasurer. She was also a lifetime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Parish Council serving many years as church Treasurer. Lee was a long-time employee and retired from Klaben Enterprises, Accounts Department. Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Friends may call at the church 1 hour before the service. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019