Lee R. Knight



Lee R. Knight, age 82, went to be with the Lord April 27, 2019.



He was born in Belington, W. Va. and after graduating high school he joined the Army where he was serving as a military policeman earning top secret security clearance. Lee retired from Ford Motor Co. in Walton Hills, Ohio, after 30 years service.



Lee enjoyed traveling, flea markets, cruises, and home improvement. He was also an avid football and baseball fan.



Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Birdsell and Ethel; brothers, Jerl and Kester, and niece, Joan Schafer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Patricia; and precious daughter, Jackie; sister, Patty Phillips of Belington, W. Va.; brothers, Jimmie (Katherine) of Belington, Henry (Sue) of Stow, Ohio, Stan of Carson City, Nev.; and sister, Peggy Hoxworth (Dean) of Monroe Falls, Ohio. Plus, many nephews and nieces.



Pastor James Simone will officiate funeral services 11:30 Thursday at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls, where friends may call 10:30 until service time.



Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019