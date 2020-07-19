Lee R. Long passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife, Barbara; his daughter-in-law, Diana Long; stepchildren, Dawn (Clint) Evans, Lorie Stahl and Jeff Smith. Lee also leaves grandchildren: Steven (Megan), Tara (John) Ragin, and Jacob (Alivia) Stahl; and great-grandchildren: Maliyah, Amya and Alivia. He is also survived by two sons, Bill and David. Cremation has taken place. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
