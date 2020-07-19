1/
Lee Roy Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee R. Long passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife, Barbara; his daughter-in-law, Diana Long; stepchildren, Dawn (Clint) Evans, Lorie Stahl and Jeff Smith. Lee also leaves grandchildren: Steven (Megan), Tara (John) Ragin, and Jacob (Alivia) Stahl; and great-grandchildren: Maliyah, Amya and Alivia. He is also survived by two sons, Bill and David. Cremation has taken place. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society 330-564-1213



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved