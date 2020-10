Lee Roy Tompkin, long-time resident of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on October 6th, 2020 at the age of 64. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. followed by interment at Oakwood cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. For complete obituary and to share a memory with the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com