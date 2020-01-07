|
Lee "Gunny" Smith, 70, USMC - Retired, of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away on January 5, 2020. Mr. Smith was born October 31, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late Gene and Dorothy Smith. After graduating high school in 1968, Lee joined the USMC, retiring as a GySgt after 22 years of service. Lee went on to work for Bald Head Island as a dock supervisor and Walmart in Southport, retiring in January 2012. Survivors include his wife Eva Smith; four children, Brian Smith, Karen Simmons and husband David, David Smith and wife Rachel, and Jonathan Smith; a step-daughter, Andrea Stelk and husband Casy; nine grandsons; four great-grandsons; two brothers, Mark Smith and Charlie Smith; his former wife, Lillian Smith; and numerous cousins and other extended family members. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his step-mother, Helen Smith. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. , Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 11, P.O. Box 4046, Wilmington, NC 28403. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020