Leila Rogers, age 83, of Holmes County, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Majora Lane Care Center, Millersburg, Ohio following a extended illness. Leila was born June 22, 1936 in Akron, Ohio and was raised on French Ridge in Holmes County. She was the daughter of Robert M. and Edith Rogers. Leila was a 1954 graduate of Killbuck High School. After graduating High School, She moved to Summit County where she lived until returning to Holmes County in 2017. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Gerald (Lorena) Landon, Cindy (Denny) Van Sickle, Wayne Witner, Pete Witner, Randy Witner, Liane (Tom) Eyster, and Becky Pence all of Millersburg, John (Sharon) Mackey of Holmesville, Cheryl (Paul) Shetler and Ramonda Miller both of Wooster, and Roger Witner of Dayton; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, George R. Witner; and a sister, Naomi Mackey Reynolds. Per Leila's wishes, there will be no services. On-line condolences can be made at www.alexanderfhinc.com. Family suggest memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
