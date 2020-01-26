|
Leilani Ann Woodward, 54, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Cincinnati after a long struggle with cancer. She is survived by her father, Joseph Woodward III; stepmother, Jane Woodward; her brothers, Joseph Woodward IV and Bill Leight, Adam Woodward and Jason Amos; sons, Darell, Chane, Curtis and Dedray; daughter Tyesha; and four grandchildren, Bryson and Mason Rogers, Karter Woodward and Zaniya Woodward. A memorial service will be held at her daughter's home on Leilani's birthday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joseph Woodward, 3310 Space Center Blvd. #251, Pasadena, TX 77505.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020