Lela Prosperi

Lela Prosperi Obituary
Lela Prosperi

Lela Prosperi passed from this life on May 17, 2019 at the age of 94, at Concordia at Sumner.

She was born in Athens, Greece on January 20, 1925 and came to America in 1935. She married the love of her life, Anthony Prosperi on January 25, 1958. Lela was a very active member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Philoptochos Society, and the Volunteers of Akron Children's Hospital. Her favorite hobby was making ceramics for family. She has left behind many handmade treasures. She was a loving "LaLa" and will be greatly missed by many.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Irene (Economou) and Nicholas Dalakli; and son, Dean Charles Prosperi. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Anthony; daughter, Mary Irene Outten (John); sons, Michael and Milton (Lori); grandchildren, Leanne Sansonetti, Bailey, Madison, Kristina, Brandon and Kathleen Prosperi, Matt Green and Shelly Marburger; daughter in law, Sue Prosperi; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family gives a special thanks to Great Lakes Hospice and Concordia at Sumner for taking such great care of her for the last three years.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a Trisagion service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron 44304.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019
