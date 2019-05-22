Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Lela Prosperi Obituary
Lela Prosperi

Lela Prosperi passed from this life on May 17, 2019 at the age of 94 at Concordia at Sumner. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Entombment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a Trisagion service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019
