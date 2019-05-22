|
|
Lela Prosperi
Lela Prosperi passed from this life on May 17, 2019 at the age of 94 at Concordia at Sumner. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Entombment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a Trisagion service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019