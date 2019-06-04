Leland "Lee" Dean Cole



On the 2nd of June, 2019, Leland (Lee) Dean Cole, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Lee was born on September 8, 1939 in Little River, Kans. to Reland and Florine Cole. Lee graduated from the University of Kansas in 1961 and received his JD degree from the Moritz College of Law in 1968 at the Ohio State University. He was a proud member of the Moot Court Team at OSU.



On June 8, 1963 he married Mary Challinor Cole of Kansas City Missouri. Mary joined him in Hawaii where he served in the U.S. Navy as Engineering Officer of the USS Vance stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



Lee's passion for debate in both high school and college inspired Lee to become an attorney. Lee practiced Law from 1968 till his retirement in 2015, mostly at his offices of Cole Co. LPA in Bath, Ohio. Lee was a member of Akron and Ohio Bar Associations and in 1990, he was sworn in to the Supreme Court Bar of the United States. Lee was also a solicitor for the Village of Peninsula for many years.



In 1981 Lee, with three partners, incorporated C.E.D., a mineral processing company in Virginia. He was President of C.E.D. For many years, and was also chairman of the board of NISA (National Industrial Sand Association) and many other related organizations for C.E.D.



Lee and Mary were fortunate to travel around the world and tried to play golf in each country, including Africa, Russia and many other interesting sites. Besides traveling, Lee was an avid golfer at Firestone, Fiddlesticks and Fairlawn Country Clubs. He had his only hole in one, at Fiddlesticks on Hole #3 of the Long Mean in 2018. Lee also enjoyed skiing, playing bridge, sponsoring teens in the American Soap Box Derby, and taking many trips to Indy to see the 500.



Lee loved fishing at his beloved Murray Lake Fish and Game Club in Quebec every August. Lee loved to root for the Jayhawks basketball team with his sister-in law, Jean Hall of Kansas City and also rooted for the Buckeyes with his special law school friends, the Hoppers.



Lee and Mary owned a condo at Fiddlesticks Country Club in Ft. Myers Florida, from 1999 until 2018. Both Lee and Mary golfed and enjoyed many winters there and made many great friends.



Sadly, Lee was diagnosed with Alzheimers in the spring of 2012. In late March of 2019, Lee became a resident of Greenfield Estates. The family cannot thank the staff enough for the care he received and the love they showed at this wonderful home.



Lee was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (nearly 56 years); his son, Michael (Allison); grandchildren, Alex and Katie of Akron; brothers, Steven (Judy) of Dallas, Texas and Reland of Great Bend, Kans.; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a boat load of wonderful friends, too many to mention. You know who you are !!



Calling hours will be held at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery with a Military Service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fla. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601, or a . Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary