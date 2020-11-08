Leland L. Young, 98, died October 29, 2020, in Medina, OH, from complications due to a fall. His wife of 66 years, Mickey, preceded him in death in 2010. Leland was born in Punxsutawney, PA, in 1922 to Charles Clair and Ruth (Plyler)Young. He had two siblings, Monabel Hurd (deceased) and Clifford Young. Lee served as a B-24 pilot in WWII and then earned his degree at Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon) in Pittsburgh. He was a mechanical engineer at Alcoa Aluminum for 38 years. Lee and Mickey lived near Pittsburgh where they were active in their church. His interests included travel, economics, singing in the church choir, fixing almost anything, golf, tennis, and softball. Lee was devoted to the care of his wife and family. In his later years he moved to the Akron area to be near his daughters. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Young (Melinda) of Baltimore, MD, Kathy Young of New Lexington, OH, Jenny Young and Betsy Young, both of Copley, OH; his grandchildren, Nathan Young (Leslie), and Anna Nastasi (Anthony). Special thanks to the staff at Western Reserve Masonic Community for their care of our father, especially during these last months when we could not be with him. A private family service will be held at a later date. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
