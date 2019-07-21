Leland "Lee"



W. Fox



Leland W. "Lee" Fox, born October 14, 1948, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 70.



Born in Akron, he was an area resident all his life. Lee was a Vietnam veteran, proudly serving with the 101st Airborne Division, and was awarded the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medals. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed his many Canadian fishing trips to Bob's Lake, Ontario. He retired from Macy's (formerly O'Neil's) after 39 years of long and stressful service, logging more hours than he cared to remember. His belief was "to do what was necessary in order to get the job done."



Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Janet Alder Fox and sister-in-law, Darlene Fox; he is survived by his daughter, Leigh (Frank) St. John of Raleigh, N.C.; and his grandson, Mason Thomas St. John, also from Raleigh. His wife, Joanne, who was his favorite fishing partner and close companion; step-daughters, Erika (Jeramie), Stacy, and Ashlee; brothers, Dick, Jim and Pat; sisters, Lois Zanin and Ann Fox; plus nieces and nephews, all of Akron.



Cremation has taken place per his wishes, with private services to be held. A celebration of his life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2244 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, on Saturday, August 3rd from 2 to 5 p.m. His request was for everyone to take a moment and have a drink in his honor and then get on with their own lives.



To leave a message for Lee's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019